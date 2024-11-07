GACHAGUA throws in the towel and withdraws case challenging his impeachment

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has finally given up on his fight challenging his impeachment.
This is after he withdrew a
petition that he lodged at the Court of Appeal over the empanelment of the
three judge-bench to hear and determine the case challenging his impeachment.
The latest move comes as
Gachagua last week promised to offer direction to his Mt Kenya backyard
following his speedy impeachment last month.
Gachagua’s lawyers, led by
Senior Counsel Paul Muite, told Justices Patrick Kiage, Aggrey Muchelule, and
George Odunga that his client wished to have the application withdrawn.
He argued that the withdrawal
request was because the case had been overtaken by the order of events,
following the swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki.
“The impugned bench proceeded to
vacate the conservatory orders in a ruling which allowed one Prof Kithure
Kindiki to be sworn in as Deputy President. Our stay application is thus
overtaken by events, very regrettably,” Muite told the judges.
Gachagua had filed an appeal at
the court seeking the orders of the bench to declare Justices Eric Ogola,
Anthony Mrima, and Freda Mugambi bench unconstitutional arguing that
it was constituted by Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu and not Chief
Justice Martha Koome as ought to be.
This comes after the three-bench
judge ruled out Gachagua’s petitions challenging his impeachment by the
National Assembly and the Senate.
Judges presiding over the case
at the Court of Appeal agreed to have the petition withdrawn without any
objection.
Gachagua’s withdrawal comes at a time when his political lifeline at the Presidency has been dealt a final blow following the swearing-in of Kindiki as Deputy President.
