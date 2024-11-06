NDINDI NYORO sends this bold message to President RUTO and his sycophants





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has ended his political sabbatical with a statement that may upset Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders, including President William Ruto.

Nyoro, who chairs the National Assembly Budget and Appropriation Committee, stated that it is not his job as the Budget committee Chair to convince Kenyans that the economy is growing; instead, it should be the vice versa.

"I shouldn't be convincing Kenyans that the economy is growing. It is Kenyans who should be telling me how the economy is growing,” Nyoro said.

Here is the video

Ndindi Nyoro is smart. I now understand why he has been keeping a low profile. pic.twitter.com/n3GfA8G08C — James🇰🇪 (@MrJamesKe) November 6, 2024

