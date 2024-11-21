Former footballer, ALLY McCOIST, reveals he has incurable condition that two operations have failed to fix







Friday, November 22, 2024 - Rangers and Scotland legend, Ally McCoist has revealed that he has an incurable hand condition which causes his fingers to bend towards his palms.

The 62-year-old said for several years he has suffered from Dupuytren's contracture, which is an abnormal thickening of the skin in the palm of your hand at the base of your fingers. Over time the inherited condition - which is named after the French surgeon Baron Guillaume Dupuytren - can cause one or more fingers to curl towards the palm or pull sideways.

Speaking on Talksport, he said: "I have got Dupuytren's. It's a hereditary thing where your fingers close in.

"I have had them done twice. I went to see the doctor and he said to me 'Did your grandfather have it?'. I said 'I don't know' because I never met any of my grandfathers, sadly they passed before I was born. I said to him 'But my dad had it'. He lifted his head up and said 'You're unlucky because it normally skips a generation'. I said 'That's good news because I have got five boys'.

"My wee mum had it as well. My mum had it, my dad had it, it's a hereditary thing. The bizarre thing with Dupuytren's is when I went to see the doctor he said 'I will operate on it but it will come back in roughly nine years'. And I swear to God nine years later it came back."

He added: 'I have seen myself sending a text message which takes me five minutes to text with one finger when I should just dial the number.'

It is estimated that two million people in Britain have some degree of Dupuytren's and other famous sufferers have included Margaret Thatcher and actor Bill Nighy.