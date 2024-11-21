RONALDO has no natural talent – RODRI







Friday, November 22, 2024 - Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri, who collected the Ballon d’Or at a glamorous ceremony in Paris last month, has revealed who he believes is the true GOAT of the game.

Rodri, who is recovering from knee surgery, spoke during an interview with Spanish TV program El Hormiguero on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Reflecting on the debate over who is the greatest player of all time, the Spaniard sided firmly with Messi while offering a pointed critique of Ronaldo’s abilities.

He said, “Lionel Messi is the greatest player of all time, without any doubt.

“Cristiano has managed to match Messi without innate talent. But those of us who have played against them can see the difference.”

The midfielder described the contrasting challenges of facing the two football icons, emphasising that Messi posed a far more pervasive threat on the pitch.

He said, “With Cristiano, we didn’t want him to step into the box because he was lethal there.

“But with Messi, the danger was everywhere on the pitch.”

The Spaniard’s comments have sparked widespread debate among fans, with many interpreting his remarks as a dismissal of Ronaldo’s natural abilities.