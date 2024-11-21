World Wrestling Entertainment co-founder, LINDA McMAHON, confirms split from her husband and ex-WWE, chief VINCE McMAHON

Friday, November 22, 2024 - World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) co-founder, Linda McMahon has officially separated from her husband, Vince McMahon.
Linda's attorney Laura Brevetti confirmed that
the Education Secretary nominee and Vince had separated in a report by
the Washington Post.
After meeting as teenagers, Linda dated Vince McMahon while
the pair were in high school as she attended Havelock High School
in North Carolina while he attended Fishburne Military School
in Virginia.
After graduating high school in 1966, at the age of just 17,
Linda married Vince McMahon who was himself only 21 years old at the time.
They have two children together - Shane, their first child,
who was born in 1970, and Stephanie, who was born in 1976.
Wednesday's report marks the first time either Linda or
Vince have publicly acknowledged their split.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported in 2022 that
Vince and Linda were separated but not divorced. At that time, neither McMahon
commented on the report.
But when the couple split or whether they are officially
divorced remains unclear.
While Linda, the former CEO of WWE from 1980 through
2009, may have parted ways with her husband, she still finds herself embroiled
in a lawsuit alongside Vince.
A lawsuit was filed in Maryland in October against the
McMahons, the WWE, and WWE parent company TKO, alleging negligence that allowed
the group known as the 'ring boys' to be 'exploited and sexually abused' by a
company employee.
The former WWE employee named as Melvin Phillips Jr. was the
company's' ringside announcer and ring crew chief under McMahon's leadership.
The plaintiffs alleged that the McMahons were aware they
were being sexually abused by other WWE employees and did not do enough to
protect them.
The 'ring boys' lawsuit, which was branded 'baseless' by
Brevetti, cites the decision to come forward now coincides with the information
they have learned from Vince McMahon's lawsuit from Janel Grant, who claims he
sexually assaulted her when she worked for the company.
Vince is additionally accused of trafficking Grant to
other men and sharing nude photographs of the plaintiff. Grant is seeking
unspecified damages from Vince.
Meanwhile, Vince faces another ongoing federal investigation
by the Southern District of New York into allegations that he used his position
at the helm of WWE to commit and conceal sexual abuse and trafficking,
according to the Washington Post.
Securities and Exchange Commission filings by WWE's parent
company, TKO Group Holdings, allegedly show he agreed to pay $14.6 million
in connection to 'allegations of misconduct.'
The Wall Street Journal reported that the money was promised
to women who accused him of sexual misconduct between 2006 and 2022.
The news comes days after Linda McMahon was nominated as the
Secretary Of Education in government by President-elect Donald Trump.
