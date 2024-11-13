Blow to RUTO as it emerges the PPP Act which he used to award Adani the JKIA tender is unconstitutional





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 – President William Ruto is likely to suffer a setback in his bid to engage Adani Holdings to revitalize Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and the Energy sector.

This is after Katiba Institute moved to court to challenge the Private Public Partnership Act of 2021 which Ruto used to single-handedly give lucrative tenders to Adani.

According to Court documents filed by Katiba Institute, the Public Private Partnership Act is unconstitutional as it omits parliament's oversight and approval processes.

The lobby argues that the Act undermines the constitutional framework for checks and balances thus leaving room for opaqueness.

''PPPs are an aspect of public expenditure that Parliament has the constitutional authority to approve and oversee. Therefore, the PPP law is unconstitutional because it excludes Parliament from the approval and oversight of PPPs,’’ Katiba Institute argued.

The lobby said with such omissions, the Executive is likely to hide key transparency requirements in its engagement with private developers as the tendering provisions in the act are not stipulated.

Katiba Institute, in its petition, wants the Judiciary to issue an injunction barring the government from continuing to engage with private companies to push for its key infrastructural ideas.

Consequently, Katiba Institute told the court that the 30-year period for private developers to manage development projects is likely to burden Kenyans with a lot of debt that would have far-reaching effects.

Should the court issue an order stopping the implementation of the Act, the government is likely to suffer in its quest to lessen the financial burden of developing the country’s key infrastructure.

The Kenyan DAILY POST