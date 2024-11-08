Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
Home
News
Politics
Editorial
Entertainment
Gossip
Media
Features
Photos
Lifestyle
Home
Photos
DP KITHURE KINDIKI arrives in Botswana for his first international assignment while rocking expensive designer shoes - He is attending the swearing in ceremomy of President DUMA BOKO (PHOTOs).
DP KITHURE KINDIKI arrives in Botswana for his first international assignment while rocking expensive designer shoes - He is attending the swearing in ceremomy of President DUMA BOKO (PHOTOs).
Tags
Editorial
Photos
Newer
Older
You may like these posts
Post a Comment
0 Comments
Search for stories on DAILY POST
Latest Posts
5/recent/post-list
Follow us
Follow us on X
Follow @twitter
Follow us on facebook
Contact Us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
Popular Posts
How rogue youthful lawyers who sold Sirona Hotel using a fake title for Ksh 200 Million were sprayed with bullets by rogue DCI officers while riding in a posh Mercedes Benz.
November 07, 2024
What happened to KAMENE GORO? - See PHOTOs.
November 06, 2024
Prepare for tough times ahead – RUTO’s Economic Advisor DAVID NDII warns Kenyans
November 07, 2024
This lady who has been flaunting a lavish lifestyle online has been arrested in connection with a multi-million gold scam and her car impounded by DCI (PHOTOs).
November 07, 2024
Broke DJ MO moves to Mwihoko after being kicked out by SIZE 8 from their Lavington home - He is being housed by a friend
November 03, 2024
Contact us
Name
Email
*
Message
*
FROM
Editor's Picks
5/News/post-list
Politics
5/Politics/post-list
Copyright ©
DAILY POST
Home
About
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Disclaimer
Contact Us
Nigeria
Ghana
South Africa
0 Comments