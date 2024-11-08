You are talking too much - Watch the moment Busia Woman Rep CATHERINE OMANYO embarrassed CS MURKOMEN for lying and giving empty promises like his boss WILLIAM RUTO (VIDEO).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had a hard time after Busia Woman Rep Catherine Omanyo cornered him for giving empty promises when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture to respond to questions on the state of sports in Kenya.

The non-nonsense Woman Rep, who was tired of listening to Murkomen’s empty promises, questioned why the CS was postponing the construction of a Sports academy slated to happen before he took over office.

“I blocked my mind from listening to you. You are talking too much,’’ Catherine told Murkomen and lamented that government officials in the current regime are fond of lying and giving empty promises.

She further accused Murkomen of just buying time and lying that the Sports academy which was set to be constructed during Ababu Namwamba’s tenure and the money allocated to the project will begin soon.

"You are just buying time. Talk the language I understand. Mambo iko karibu kuharibika hapa,” she said.

Watch the video.

You Are Talking Too Much-Busia County Woman Rep Catherine Omanyo Embarrasses CS Murkomen And Accuses Him Of Lying And Giving Empty Promises pic.twitter.com/FZOws1h4BT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 8, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.