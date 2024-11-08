You are talking too much - Watch the moment Busia Woman Rep CATHERINE OMANYO embarrassed CS MURKOMEN for lying and giving empty promises like his boss WILLIAM RUTO (VIDEO).

Friday, November 8, 2024 - Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had a hard time after Busia Woman Rep Catherine Omanyo cornered him for giving empty promises when he appeared before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture to respond to questions on the state of sports in Kenya.
The non-nonsense Woman Rep, who was tired of listening to
Murkomen’s empty promises, questioned why the
CS was postponing the construction of a Sports academy slated to happen before
he took over office.
“I blocked my mind from
listening to you. You are talking too much,’’ Catherine told Murkomen and
lamented that government officials in the current regime are fond of lying and
giving empty promises.
She further accused Murkomen of
just buying time and lying that the Sports academy which was set to be
constructed during Ababu Namwamba’s tenure and the money allocated to the
project will begin soon.
"You are just buying time. Talk
the language I understand. Mambo iko karibu kuharibika hapa,” she said.
