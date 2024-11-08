A disgruntled business partner blocks KHALIF KAIRO’s car yard entrance with a recovery truck demanding his dues - Is KAIRO living a fake life on social media? (PHOTO).





Friday, November 8, 2024 - City car dealer Khalif Kairo is facing accusations of defrauding his business partners, even as he displays opulence on social media.

On early Friday morning, a disgruntled supplier blocked the entrance of Khalif Kairo’s car yard along Kiambu Road with a recovery truck, bringing business to a standstill.

The supplier lamented that Kairo owes him over Ksh 1 Million for a Mazda delivered to him and demanded his dues.

Reports indicate that Kairo is struggling financially and living a fake life on social media.

He has not paid his staff, owing to huge debts.











