A disgruntled business partner blocks KHALIF KAIRO’s car yard entrance with a recovery truck demanding his dues - Is KAIRO living a fake life on social media? (PHOTO).

Friday, November 8, 2024 - City car dealer Khalif Kairo is facing accusations of defrauding his business partners, even as he displays opulence on social media.
On early Friday morning, a disgruntled supplier blocked the
entrance of Khalif Kairo’s car yard along Kiambu Road with a recovery truck,
bringing business to a standstill.
The supplier lamented that Kairo owes him over Ksh 1 Million
for a Mazda delivered to him and demanded his dues.
Reports indicate that Kairo is struggling financially and
living a fake life on social media.
He has not paid his staff, owing to huge debts.
