Don’t be threatened by Kenyans that they will send you home in 2027, you go home every day – KIMANI ICHUNGWAH tells MPs





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has urged Members of Parliament not to be threatened by their constituents that they they could be voted out in the 2027 elections.

Ichung’wah, speaking during parliamentary proceedings on Friday, November 29, 2024, stressed that MPs should not be swayed by such threats, which he described as common.

The Kikuyu lawmaker stated that legislators should instead focus on preparing for their post-political lives, particularly by ensuring that their pensions and retirement plans are well taken care of.

"Many MPs are usually threatened, especially around this time. You'll be told 'utatupata 2027, utaenda nyumbani 2027,’ yet you go home everyday.

"So nobody should threaten you that you will go home because you will go home.

"The question you should ask yourself when you are here, the day you are not serving as a member of parliament, is how shall things be for you so that you don’t feel threatened by anybody," Ichung’wah remarked.

