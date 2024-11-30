Stop taking Politics to Funerals - KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH blasts GACHAGUA over Limuru Funeral chaos.





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah has expressed disappointment with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for attending Erastus Nduati’s funeral in Limuru, Kiambu, where chaos erupted on Thursday.

Addressing the press on Saturday, Ichung’wah subtly criticised Gachagua and his allies, accusing them of pushing a political agenda and showing little regard for the grieving family.

"I would like to ask politicians to stop taking politics to funerals. Taking politics to funerals shows a complete disregard for the bereaved families because you want to push for your own agendas.

"I would like to ask all of them to first respect those who have lost their loved ones," Ichung’wah said

The National Assembly Majority Leader added that politicians, seemingly referring to Gachagua, should avoid seeking sympathy at funerals or in churches.

"I want to condemn the chaos that erupted in Limuru. What happened on that day was very embarrassing.

"Those going to carry out politics to look for sympathy in funerals should not do that or in churches.

"They should also respect themselves," Ichung'wah said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST