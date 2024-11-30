A disgruntled staff speaks out against toxic work culture at Quickmart Mtwapa.





Saturday, November 30, 2024 - An employee from QuickMart Mtwapa is the latest to speak out about management issues within the second-largest supermarket chain in Kenya.

This time, the focus is on an acting Manager whose leadership is being called into question by staff members.



The employee alleges that he has fostered a toxic environment marked by tribalism, favouritism, and abuse of power.



This follows a pattern of similar complaints at the supermarket chain where staff across various branches have consistently raised concerns about unfair treatment, poor management practices and lack of accountability.



"Hello Nyakundi. This is following your vigilant address on our affairs here in Quickmart branches at the coast. I feel there is one more issue to be tackled. It's the Mtwapa Express branch.



Currently, we have no manager and Mr. Peter is in an acting capacity.

"This guy is bad news. He is the king of tribalism, unfairness, and favouritism. He awards offs, leaves, and even shifts as he pleases.

"He thinks he knows everything in the store and treats us staff like shit. Imagine calling him just 'kupeana password' when he is in his office, and he makes you write an explanation letter!



He single-handedly runs all departments in the store despite having section heads. He wants to be feared, and anyone who questions his decisions, whether good or bad, has the worst day there or, even worse, gets sent to Sameer RMS.

"This guy has a wife in the same shop, contrary to company policy, and no one dares to approach. This guy is the worst of all Quickmart team leaders."

Via Cyprian Nyakundi.

