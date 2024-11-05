DONALD TRUMP projected to win the U.S. election despite RUTO and his coterie supporting KAMALA HARRIS





Wednesday November 6, 2024 - Republic candidate in the ongoing United States election, Donald J Trump is expected to win the election which is a neck-and-neck race between him and Democratic Party candidate, Kamala Harris.

Early data points to swings in several places to Donald Trump and his camp is "optimistic"

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris's team has conceded 'we may not get a result tonight'

Hopes – on both sides – that there could have been some kind of decisive last-minute movement of voter preferences one way or the other appear to be unfounded.

Polls are closed across many of the East Coast battleground states, and votes are being tabulated at a rapid clip. An early picture of this historic presidential race is beginning to come into view.

Preliminary outcomes in many states show Trump is winning and by Wednesday morning Trump was ahead with 214 votes against Kamala Harris 179.

This is a big blow to the Kenyan regime led by President William Ruto who was supporting Kamala Harris.

Most Kenyans, especially Gen Z and millennials, are supporting Trump with the hope that he will crush authoritarian leaders in Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST