"Never take this life too seriously” - Man says after his colleague slumped and died during a meeting

Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - A pharmacist, Maiwada Jamilu, has advised people against taking life too serious.
He gave the advised as he shared the story of how a
colleague of his slumped and d!ed during a meeting at work.
He wrote;
‘Wallahi tallahi never take
this life to seriously, las las, we go die!
We were in a meeting and a
colleague of ours collapsed and died few minutes after giving his department’s
update!
He was smiling while giving the updates, he died in a meeting full of doctors!''
