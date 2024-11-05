"Never take this life too seriously” - Man says after his colleague slumped and died during a meeting







Wednesday, November 6, 2024 - A pharmacist, Maiwada Jamilu, has advised people against taking life too serious.

He gave the advised as he shared the story of how a colleague of his slumped and d!ed during a meeting at work.

He wrote;

‘Wallahi tallahi never take this life to seriously, las las, we go die!

We were in a meeting and a colleague of ours collapsed and died few minutes after giving his department’s update!

He was smiling while giving the updates, he died in a meeting full of doctors!''