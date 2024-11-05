SONKO advises RIGATHI GACHAGUA to fight his impeachment up to the Supreme Court





Wednesday November 6, 2024 - Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has advised former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to fight his impeachment up to the Supreme Court despite a series of court hurdles ahead of him.

Speaking during Lucy Wambui's funeral ceremony in Red Hill Limuru on Tuesday, Sonko urged Gachagua to persist in seeking justice, reassuring him that his political future remains intact.

Sonko, who faced political hurdles after being removed from office, drew parallels between his case and Gachagua’s current situation.

The former county boss emphasised that Gachagua still has legal avenues to explore, including appeals that could extend the case for years, allowing him to remain politically active in the upcoming 2027 elections.

"Let me educate you a bit on the law because there’s a misconception that once you’re impeached, you cannot vie for office again.

"That’s not true. Allow me to boost Riggy G's morale. In our constitution, article 193 (3) says a person is not disqualified under clause (2) unless all possibility of appeal or review of the relevant sentence or decision has been exhausted.

"Your case is still ongoing at the High Court of Kenya, and even if they uphold the ruling, you have the option to appeal, which could take three years.

"If that’s unsuccessful, you can go to the Supreme Court, which could add another five years. So, by 2027, you could still be on the ballot. Don't let anyone mislead you, and don’t rush—take it slow," Sonko stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST