Detectives arrest 3 young men in connection with the murder of a woman in Kasarani - The main suspect was hiding at his cousin’s place in Kinoo (PHOTOs).





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - A 21-year-old man believed to have murdered his employer (Ms Catherine Waceke Kimotho) on Sunday, November 10 in the Njathaini area of Kasarani has been arrested.

The suspect, Victor Ambeyi, was smoked out of his hideout in the Valley area of Kinoo in Kiambu County.

In the sad incident reported at Njathaini Police Station, the deceased's body was discovered sprawled at her homestead, and the suspect, a casual labourer, missing.

Acting on intelligence, DCI officers from Nairobi regional headquarters proceeded to Kinoo, where the suspect was being harbored by his cousin, Collins Seda Wanjau, 22.

The two were arrested.

After interrogating the suspects, detectives furthered the investigation to Githurai 44, where they recovered the mobile phone of the deceased at a phone repair shop belonging to 22-year-old Benjamin Kimani Mwaura.

He was also taken into custody.

The three suspects have been booked at Kasarani Police Station ahead of their arraignment tomorrow, as detectives seek to unearth the motive behind the heinous murder.

The Kenya DAILY POST.