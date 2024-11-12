A man who killed his wife in July in Chuka and fled arrested by DCI after an intelligence-led operation - See where he was hiding (PHOTO).





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - After months of evading police dragnet, murder suspect Anthony Mwenda, who gruesomely murdered his 24-year-old wife (Millicent Mwendwa) in the Mugirirwa area of Chuka in Meru South, has been arrested.

Mwenda was arrested in a sting operation at the Wempa location within Murang'a South.

In the unfortunate homicide reported by the chief - Mugwe location on July 11, 2024, the suspect turned against his wife of two years following a family dispute, inflicting fatal cuts on her head and legs.

Neighbours whose attention was drawn to the ruction arrived at Mwenda's house to find a profusely bleeding Millicent, and beside her, a Maasai rungu, a black whip, and a panga all soaked in blood.

More blood on the wall and floor evidenced the young lady's struggle to escape with her life.

Police in Chuka were notified of the incident, but on arrival found the victim's body lying cold and lifeless.

The suspect was also long gone, triggering a manhunt.

Acting on forensic intelligence, a joint team of Homicide and Crime Research detectives conducted a crackdown in Murang'a South today, smoking out the suspect from his hideout in the Wempa area.

He has been placed in custody pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.