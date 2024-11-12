Former Ogilvy Regional Marketing Coordinator CHARLES WATEBA’s marital woes exposed to the public after he threatened to take his own life - Brings slay queens to his matrimonial home





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Former Ogilvy Marketing Coordinator Charles Wateba caused panic on X on Monday night after he threatened to take his own life over marital woes.

Wateba made a series of distressing tweets indicating that he was battling depression and blamed his wife for making his life a living hell.

It is now emerging that he is the cause of his marital woes.

According to a source, Wateba lost his job at Ogivly- a leading advertising agency- due to alcoholism.

He went to rehab, and his wife supported him financially until he got another job at KLM, a leading airline.

He slipped back into alcoholism and started bringing ladies to their matrimonial home and abusing his wife.

His wife reportedly got fed up and left.

He is allegedly cohabiting with his househelp after his wife left.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.