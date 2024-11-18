DCI responds to claims that two people were arrested after being found sleeping in President RUTO’s kingsize bed at State House Mombasa.





Sunday, November 17, 2024 - Social media has been awash with reports that two people were arrested after being found sleeping in President William Ruto’s bed in State House, Mombasa.

A widely circulated screenshot on Sunday, November 17, 204 indicated that the alleged trespassers identified as Pius Maina and Julius Muthomi were found sleeping in the king-size bed before being arrested.

It was alleged that guards were alerted after the cooks heard loud ‘snoring’ sounds from the bedroom.

“Thieves Maina & Muthoni arrested sleeping in President Ruto’s King Size bed at State House Mombasa.

“They broke in from an open window just to feel how comfortable a President’s bed is they said.

“No other items were damaged or stolen. Guards were alerted after the cooks heard loud ‘snoring’ sounds from the bedroom,” the screenshot noted.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has dismissed the poster as “fake news”.

According to DCI, the two were arrested on November 11, 2024, by the OCS Central Police Station, Mombasa, for the offense of handling suspected stolen properties, following a tip-off from members of the public.

In the operation conducted at the Rio building along Digo Road, 51 mobile phones, and several laptops among other items worth over Sh1.2 million were recovered.

Both the exhibits and the suspects were escorted to the Station and legal action taken.

