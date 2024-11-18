Former Nyeri town MP NGUNJIRI WAMBUGU is reportedly dead broke after his fortunes dwindled, following GACHAGUA’s impeachment





Monday, November 18, 2024 - Former Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu’s fortunes have dwindled rapidly following the impeachment of his ally, Rigathi Gachagua.

Gachagua had hired Ngunjiri as his political advisor before he was impeached.

Reports indicate that he is doing pretty badly financially.

He had opened a hotel after losing his parliamentary seat but he is on the verge of closing it.

Ngunjiri recently advertised his new services which include content creation and consultation as he tries to make ends meet.

This is how Sunday Nation reported the gist.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.