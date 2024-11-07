Chief of Defence Forces Gen. CHARLES KAHARIRI visits KDF troops in Somalia





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Charles Kahariri visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in Sector Two.

This comes ahead of planned changes in the mission.

During his Tuesday visit, Gen. Kahariri met with troops stationed at Dhobley and Kismayu, commending their commitment to fostering peace, security, and stability in Somalia.

He praised the troops for their professionalism, integrity, and discipline, which have been critical in achieving mission success and promoting regional stability.

The CDF highlighted the significance of their efforts in restoring peace in Somalia, offering a hopeful future outlook for the nation.

As the ATMIS mission transitioned to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), Gen Kahariri urged the troops to remain vigilant.

“Maintaining high standards of alertness is key to defeating enemy operations,” he stated.

This was seen as part of efforts to prepare the troops on the ground for the coming changes.

