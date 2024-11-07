Chief of Defence Forces Gen. CHARLES KAHARIRI visits KDF troops in Somalia

Thursday, November 7, 2024 - Chief of Defence Forces Gen. Charles Kahariri visited Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) in Sector Two.
This comes ahead of planned
changes in the mission.
During his Tuesday visit, Gen. Kahariri met with troops stationed at Dhobley and Kismayu, commending their
commitment to fostering peace, security, and stability in Somalia.
He praised the troops for their
professionalism, integrity, and discipline, which have been critical in
achieving mission success and promoting regional stability.
The CDF highlighted the
significance of their efforts in restoring peace in Somalia, offering a hopeful
future outlook for the nation.
As the ATMIS mission
transitioned to the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia
(AUSSOM), Gen Kahariri urged the troops to remain vigilant.
“Maintaining high standards of
alertness is key to defeating enemy operations,” he stated.
This was seen as part of efforts
to prepare the troops on the ground for the coming changes.
