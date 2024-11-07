A Rwandese national believed to be the receiver of stolen phones arrested - This country is not safe with the influx of illegal immigrants (PHOTOs).





Thursday, November 7, 2024 - In a significant breakthrough, detectives drawn from the Coast Region Headquarters have apprehended Ndaziziye Augustin Umurundi, a Rwandan national believed to be the receiver of stolen mobile phones in the Kisauni area and its environs.

Ndaziziye's arrest was the result of intelligence reports that guided detectives to his residence. A thorough search of the premises uncovered a trove of ten mobile phones and a power bank, all believed to be pilfered.



Among the recovered devices, detectives successfully identified three phones and linked them to their rightful owners, as follows: a Tecno Spark KJ5, which was snatched from Stephen Omondi in Tudor area on November 5, 2024; a Tecno Spark K15K, taken from Aberdeen Jafferji at Nyali Bridge on November 1, 2024; and a Samsung Galaxy A15, stolen from Charles Ogeyo in Mishomoroni area on November 4, 2024.



Analysis is ongoing to identify IMEI numbers and owners of the remaining phones. Meanwhile, Ndaziziye is in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.