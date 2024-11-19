CCTV footage of notorious gangster IAN ACHOKI alias IANO armed with a pistol during a robbery mission before cops shot him dead in Njiiru - He was linked to motorbike theft along Kangundo Road (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Police in Njiiru, Nairobi County have shot dead a notorious gangster suspected of terrorizing members of the public while armed.

Ian Omondi Achoki alias 'Iano' is said to have been stealing motorbikes within the KCC area in Mowlem ward and selling them to different locations.

He was killed as he engaged police in a shootout in Bargmo court within the Kirima neighbourhood.

Police said they recovered a pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, and a motorcycle.

A CCTV footage of Iano during a robbery mission has emerged.

It is also reported that a day before police shot him dead, he had attempted to shoot a bodaboda chairman after he reported him to police over theft.

The slain thug had also been recently beaten by a mob over theft allegations.

Police say that he was linked to a recent murder in the Eastleigh area.

A woman said to be Achoki’s wife and identified as Stella Nyambura was also arrested to help with the investigation.

Watch the CCTV footage of Achoki armed with a pistol before he was killed.

CCTV Footage Of Notorious Gangster Ian Achoki Alias Iano Armed With A Pistol During A Robbery Mission Before Cops Shot Him Dead In Njiiru- He Was Linked To Motorbike Theft Along Kangundo Road

