Government Spokesman ISAAC MWAURA allegedly removed from State House WhatsApp Group like GACHAGUA – His goose is cooked!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura may need to brace for potential dismissal, judging by the recent mistreatment he has reportedly faced from individuals close to President William Ruto.

Despite Isaac Mwaura's unwavering defense of the government, insiders close to the presidency are reportedly not happy with his character and demeanor.

According to sources privy to State House, Mwaura has been removed from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)/State House WhatsApp communication groups.

One of the sources said Ruto's men are not happy with how Mwaura is responding to some organizations like churches who have been attacking the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Another source said Mwaura is said to be working with allies of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to rock the government from within.

“It is just a matter of time before he is replaced,” said a state house official who requested anonymity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST