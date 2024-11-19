Catholic Church rejects President RUTO and Governor SAKAJA’s donations – Return to the sender!!





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - The Catholic Church has declined a cash donation from President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a Sunday service at Soweto Catholic Church

On Sunday, President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja attended a church service at Soweto Catholic Church in Nairobi, where they made a cash donation.

During the service at Soweto Catholic Church, President William Ruto donated Ksh600,000 to the church choir and Ksh2 million towards constructing the parish priest's house, pledging an additional Ksh3 million for the same.

Governor Johnson Sakaja also contributed Ksh200,000.

The Head of State at the same time promised to deliver a bus to the church in January.

But Nairobi Archdiocese Bishop Philip Anyolo said the donated cash would be returned and added that the promised bus would not be accepted.

He cited a directive by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops that banned such donations.

Archbishop Anyolo stated that the Nairobi Church will maintain a firm stance on politicians' donations, highlighting the Church's need to safeguard itself from being used for political purposes.

