Drama as Kakamega Woman Rep ELSIE MUHANDA almost attacks Governor BARASA with a rungu at a public function - She appeared drunk (VIDEO).





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - A public function in Kakamega County turned chaotic when Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda confronted Governor Fernandes Barasa, escalating to an attempt to physically attack him, leaving attendees in shock.

The exchange, which some attendees perceived as fueled by heightened emotions, unfolded in front of a gathered congregation, drawing significant attention.

The tension appeared rooted in disputes over the management of county resources and service delivery.

The Woman Rep accused Governor Barasa of failing to utilize county funds effectively, referencing the Sh17 billion allocated by the national government.

She called for greater accountability, asserting that county residents were not seeing tangible benefits from the Governor’s administration.

The fiery Woman Rep further hinted that she will vie for the gubernatorial seat in 2027, signaling the start of a political supremacy battle between her and Barasa.

She appeared drunk during the incident which forced the Governor’s bodyguards to intervene before the situation escalated.

Watch the video.

Kakamega Woman Representative Elsie Muhanda Almost Attacked Governor Barasa With A Rungu At A Public Function pic.twitter.com/XNkwoqO99x — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 18, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.