See what DENNIS ITUMBI told the Catholic Church after it rejected President RUTO’s cash donation





Tuesday, November 19, 2024 - The decision by the Catholic Church of Kenya to reject a donation offered by President William Ruto to the Soweto Catholic Church on Sunday seems to have angered some individuals close to the presidency.

On Monday evening, Nairobi Archdiocese Bishop Philip Anyolo announced that the money donated by President William Ruto during the Sunday service would be returned, citing that it contravened the church's policies.

Anyolo further maintained that the Catholic Church will maintain a firm stance on politicians' donations, highlighting the Church's need to safeguard itself from being used for political purposes.

But in a rejoinder, the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in Kenya Kwanza Alliance government, Dennis Itumbi, quoted 16th Century French theologian, John Calvin who said the Catholic Church is corrupt to the core and accused it of falsifying the pure doctrine of salvation with its man-made traditions.

"We hold that the Church cannot be a safe guide unless it follows the Word of God.

"The Catholic Church has corrupted the worship of God with countless superstitions and has falsified the pure doctrine of salvation with its man-made traditions."

"John Calvin, 1536. John Calvin was a key figure in the Reformation and was highly critical of the Catholic Church's doctrines and practices. Forgive me Lord, Not my word,” Itumbi wrote on his X

