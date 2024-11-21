Senator SIFUNA reveals how State House has captured Parliament – At this rate, Parliament should just be dissolved and let RUTO make all decisions





Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has raised concerns about the overlapping of powers being witnessed in the Kenya Kwanza government.

The ODM Senator was alarmed after it was revealed to him that Parliamentary discussions did not matter because the final decision would be made at State House.

"But Chair, for you to tell us that it doesn't matter what we say or do in this committee, that it will be determined at State House or at the Treasury, it doesn't make sense. The people of Nairobi sent me to do work in this building. You should make it clear because I can just walk out," the visibly agitated Senator said.

According to Sifuna, if the situation continues, then Parliament should be dissolved and President William Ruto should make all the decisions.

He was speaking during a meeting of a mediation committee between Senators and MPs from the parliament’s Budget Allocation Committee.

"It cannot be possible that a Treasury Cabinet Secretary is the one telling us that the only money he can give county governments is Sh380 million.

"What is the role of Parliament? We should dissolve Parliament and let Mbadi (the CS Treasury) make all decisions on the money he wants to send. What is the point of us sitting here?" he probed.

The concern by the Senator comes after county governments called out Treasury CS John Mbadi for saying that money had been disbursed to counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST