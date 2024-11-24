Bishop BEN KIENGEI’s friend ELIAS NJAU surrenders to the police after stabbing his lover 18 times - A team of special police officers had been formed to hunt him down.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - Bishop Ben Kiengei’s right-hand man Elias Njau has surrendered to the police for questioning after he was linked to the brutal assault of his lover Florence Wanjiku.

Njau surrendered himself to Menengai Police Station in the company of his lawyer.

He was arrested and placed in custody as investigations into the assault incident continue.

Rift Valley Regional police boss Jasper Ombati had earlier visited Florence in the hospital where she is fighting for her life and said a special team of police officers had been formed to pursue the suspect.

Ombati had warned anyone protecting the suspect would be treated as an accomplice.

Speaking from her hospital bed, Florence said Elias wanted her dead after stabbing her 18 times.

She was rescued by security guards and neighbours who rushed her to the hospital in critical condition.

Elias followed her to the hospital baying for her blood and even accessed her room but he was ejected by security guards.

Wanjiku said the attack will likely incapacitate her from performing her job normally.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.