Quickmart Supermarkets' staff exposes the toxic working environment at the leading supermarket - Some of the employees have sunk into depression.





Monday, November 25, 2024 - More allegations have emerged regarding the toxic work culture at Quickmart Supermarket, further intensifying concerns about the company’s internal environment.

Following a series of previous complaints, a recent submission reveals more troubling details about the company's treatment of its employees, particularly as the festive season approaches.



According to the latest claims, all annual leave, off duties, and shifts have been scrapped until after the back-to-school period next year.



Outsourcing companies have reportedly been informed of the policy change, with severe consequences for failure to comply, including job terminations.



This policy change comes as a major concern for employees already under intense pressure.



The submission also mentions the actions of several senior staff who are accused of creating an oppressive work environment by reportedly harassing and intimidating employees.



The submission claims that current management is targeting long-serving employees with higher salaries in an attempt to cut costs.



Employees are said to be under immense pressure with many reportedly suffering from depression.



"Hello Cyprian. Hide my ID. So I saw what you posted about Quickmart. My friend Ivo ndo kuko.

"Like now we are heading into the festive season, all annual leaves, off duties, and shifts will be scrapped until next year after the back-to-school period.

"All outsourcing companies will be informed of the same and failure to comply unaenda home.



"That guy called Steve Boro in the company of Muindi and Susan HR operations have no respect for their employees.

"I know a guy alikua anaitwa Julius Momanyi, alianza na Quickmart back in Nakuru back then... he was later transferred to Nairobi and promoted to be a manager. The guy started fighting depression with alcohol due to pressure from the VM team.

"He was sacked last year due to alcoholism... sasa analala tu kwa mitaro huku sukari.



What is happening is the current management is targeting those old employees with big salaries like Julius.

"Wanasema wanakata cost. Staff wanakufa na kazi na wengine depression. Even the outsourcing can't help their employees, those outsourcing HRs are puppets of that Steve and the team.

"If you try to fight them you will be their target na utawekelewa uwizi ama integrity scandal.



"I also know a guy who is in charge of security anaitwa MWAI, a very malicious guy.

"He owns handcuffs that he keeps threatening staff with in case you're found in the wrong.

"There is a guy alikua tu sawa na kazi yake pale CBD OTC, jama alishikwa skuingine na uyu Mwai na wakamfunga pingu ati alikuwa anaiba na pia wakasema yeye ni G@Y. DANTEZ was suspended nasjui muona tena...



The owner of Quickmart needs to come out and dissolve that HR team, Operations, and Virtual team.

