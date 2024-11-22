Billionaire businessman, NED NWOKO’s Morrocan wife gushes about their union hours after her co-wife, REGINA DANIELS, did same







Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Billionaire businessman, Ned Nwoko’s Morrocan wife, Laila, has taken to social media to gush about their union hours after her co-wife, Regina Daniels did same.

Regina had shared lovely photos of herself and Ned on her Instagram page to celebrate 5 years together.

‘If this is what 5years looks like, then I'm looking forward to 10...20....and forever. So help me God!





Amennn’ she wrote

This evening, Laila took to her page to also gush about their union, She wrote

‘Forever together baby’