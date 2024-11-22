Saturday, November 23, 2024 - A video of young African lady weeping over the coldness of a warehouse she works at in the UK has made the rounds on social media.
The video showed the lady in the warehouse with a lot of
boxes around her. According to the lady, she is not allowed to wear a hoodie
while working at the warehouse.
‘I just realized that I can't
do this anymore. I can't even cover my hair. And it's too cold' she said while
weeping profusely
She prayed that it doesn't get harder for her as the days go
back.
Her video has elicited reactions among many people. While
some empathized with her, others asked her to come back home if she is tired of
the cold abroad.
Watch the video below
Trending video of young African LADY weeping over the coldness of a warehouse she works at in the UK pic.twitter.com/LTF9hOC8zT— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) November 23, 2024
0 Comments