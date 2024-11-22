Trending video of young African LADY weeping over the coldness of a warehouse she works at in the UK







Saturday, November 23, 2024 - A video of young African lady weeping over the coldness of a warehouse she works at in the UK has made the rounds on social media.

The video showed the lady in the warehouse with a lot of boxes around her. According to the lady, she is not allowed to wear a hoodie while working at the warehouse.

‘I just realized that I can't do this anymore. I can't even cover my hair. And it's too cold' she said while weeping profusely

She prayed that it doesn't get harder for her as the days go back.

Her video has elicited reactions among many people. While some empathized with her, others asked her to come back home if she is tired of the cold abroad.

