Big Brother star PHYNA announces she is dropping her surname because she has "no family"







Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Phyna Otabor has announced that she is dropping her surname.

The Big Brother winner disclosed this on X while stating that she has no family.

She wrote:

"I am publicly dropping my family surname OTABOR… it has been proven that I actually have no family and nobody knows how I came about…. I’m still searching for answers though… it’s been rough with me lately…… I’m in a place where I can’t even describe how I feel or what to call what I’m going through rn. Going up and the way I was toss around relative I should suspected but guess I was too young… omo my head wan tear!!!!!!"

Just last year, Phyna's father granted an interview where he alleged that his famous daughter doesn't pick their calls anymore. Phyna hit back at her family after her father's interview.