If your father in-law or mother in-law is sick, let their children look after them. Focus on your own parents - LADY advises married women







Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Feminist Nkechi Bianze has advised married women to put their own families and parents first over their in-laws.

The mother of two gave the advice on Friday after a man advised men to take care of their parents and siblings more than their in-laws.

“As a married woman, focus on your family more than you focus on your in-laws,” she wrote.

If your father in-law or mother in-law is sick, let their children look after them. Focus on looking after your own parents.

Also, you need to stop doing unpaid housegirl duties for your in-laws.

You do NOT owe your in-laws any care obligations. What you owe them is to take care of their son.

Men ALWAYS put their families first before their in-laws.

Women should learn to UNAPOLOGETICALLY put their families first over their in-laws.



