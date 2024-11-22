If your father in-law or mother in-law is sick, let their children look after them. Focus on your own parents - LADY advises married women

Saturday, November 23, 2024 - Feminist Nkechi Bianze has advised married women to put their own families and parents first over their in-laws.
The mother of two gave the advice on Friday after a man
advised men to take care of their parents and siblings more than their in-laws.
“As a married woman, focus on your family more than you
focus on your in-laws,” she wrote.
If your father in-law or mother in-law is sick, let their
children look after them. Focus on looking after your own parents.
Also, you need to stop doing unpaid housegirl duties for
your in-laws.
You do NOT owe your in-laws any care obligations. What you
owe them is to take care of their son.
Men ALWAYS put their families first before their in-laws.
Women should learn to UNAPOLOGETICALLY put their families first over their in-laws.
