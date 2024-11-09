Archbishop MUHERIA says RUTO’s Government has lost touch with ordinary Kenyans.





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Nyeri Diocese Archbishop Anthony Muheria has said that President William Ruto’s government has lost touch with ordinary citizens.

Speaking on Friday, Muheria said Ruto's government has failed to address the pressing needs of ordinary citizens.

The Archbishop who spoke during a mass celebrating the canonisation of Saint Joseph Allamano, lamented that many government policies were developed with little regard for the poor and vulnerable.

Muheria highlighted that the new Social Health Authority (SHA), which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), has made it harder for Kenyans to access affordable healthcare.

"Kenyans must once more recalibrate to realign our thoughts, our actions, our words, and our hearts. We are competing, unfortunately, in one evil, the evil of insults and lack of respect. In our country, Kenya, we must learn humility, especially leadership.

“In our country, Kenya, we must learn service as a main concern by speaking about the issues of service that we are activated.

“We must activate concern for others and not concern for ourselves.

“With the shift of the NHIF to SHIF we don't seem to have had that thought of the sick; people who die because they can't get services, that's our main concern," Muheria said.

