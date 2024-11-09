This is why Mt Kenya Elders have urged Kenyans to support impeached GACHAGUA





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - A group of elders from the Mt. Kenya region has urged Kenyans to support former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as he adjusts to life after his removal from office.

In a heartfelt statement issued through the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru, and Akamba Community Alliance GEMA (GCA), the elders expressed disappointment over the manner in which Gachagua was hounded out of office.

The elders urged Kenyans of goodwill and the public to stand with him and his family during this transition.

GEMA Chairman Lawi Imathiu observed that, despite Gachagua’s perceived flaws, he deserved respect, and did not deserve the treatment he received.

Imathiu underscored the temporary nature of leadership positions, noting that while serving the country, leaders should be treated with respect and dignity and not discarded like waste.

"The role of presidents, deputy presidents, governors, and other leaders is temporary.

"It’s about the service you provide to the nation, but the nation should not cast you aside like rubbish.

"Instead, they should regard you as one of their own, like a brother or sister," Imathiu said, stressing the transient nature of power.

