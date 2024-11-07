SHOCK as it emerges that a person well-known to slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO tipped off his killers, leading to his abduction - Kikulacho Ki Nguoni Mwako.

Friday, November 8, 2024 - It is now emerging that slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko was abducted just outside the residence where he had been attending a funeral vigil.
indicate that his abductors were allegedly tipped off by someone inside the
compound.
They abducted
him as soon as the gate was closed.
So far, police
have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder and killed two during
a shootout.
The latest suspect,
Fredrick Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is believed to have played a role,
allegedly providing transport for Victor Okoth, who is also in custody and
linked to the murder alongside his deceased brother, Robert Okoth.
Earlier in the week,
detectives identified the prime suspect, revealing that the man wanted for
Ayieko's murder and numerous robberies in the region was not named George
Okoth, but Robert Wakolo.
Wakolo’s father
identified his body at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral morgue,
clarifying that his son had used aliases, including "George Oduor
Okoth" and "Kim".
Wakolo, aged 34, was
linked to a series of violent incidents, including the fatal shooting of M-Pesa
attendant Grace Odero on January 27, 2024, at Kibuye market in Lolwe.
He was also wanted by
Kondele Police for robbery with violence and possession of ammunition.
Police ambushed Wakolo
at a guest house opposite Kisumu Polytechnic, where he reportedly held on to
his Smith and Wesson pistol, prepared for a confrontation.
However, police acted
swiftly and shot him dead.
Ayieko’s family believes
that someone powerful hired the killers to abduct and kill their son.
“We are still seeking to know the powerful individual who ordered my brother’s death.
"We applaud the DCI for their efforts. We are humbled as a family. Willis
did not deserve to die in such a manner; he was an innocent man who never
offended anyone,” Ayieko’s elder brother, Aggrey Onyango said.
