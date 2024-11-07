SHOCK as it emerges that a person well-known to slain Wells Fargo Manager WILLIS AYIEKO tipped off his killers, leading to his abduction - Kikulacho Ki Nguoni Mwako.





Friday, November 8, 2024 - It is now emerging that slain Wells Fargo Human Resource Manager Willis Ayieko was abducted just outside the residence where he had been attending a funeral vigil.

Reports indicate that his abductors were allegedly tipped off by someone inside the compound.

They abducted him as soon as the gate was closed.

So far, police have arrested three suspects in connection to the murder and killed two during a shootout.

The latest suspect, Fredrick Omondi, a motorcycle rider, is believed to have played a role, allegedly providing transport for Victor Okoth, who is also in custody and linked to the murder alongside his deceased brother, Robert Okoth.

Earlier in the week, detectives identified the prime suspect, revealing that the man wanted for Ayieko's murder and numerous robberies in the region was not named George Okoth, but Robert Wakolo.

Wakolo’s father identified his body at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral morgue, clarifying that his son had used aliases, including "George Oduor Okoth" and "Kim".

Wakolo, aged 34, was linked to a series of violent incidents, including the fatal shooting of M-Pesa attendant Grace Odero on January 27, 2024, at Kibuye market in Lolwe.

He was also wanted by Kondele Police for robbery with violence and possession of ammunition.

Police ambushed Wakolo at a guest house opposite Kisumu Polytechnic, where he reportedly held on to his Smith and Wesson pistol, prepared for a confrontation.

However, police acted swiftly and shot him dead.

Ayieko’s family believes that someone powerful hired the killers to abduct and kill their son.

“We are still seeking to know the powerful individual who ordered my brother’s death.

"We applaud the DCI for their efforts. We are humbled as a family. Willis did not deserve to die in such a manner; he was an innocent man who never offended anyone,” Ayieko’s elder brother, Aggrey Onyango said.

