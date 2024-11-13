RUTO nominates GERALD NYAOMA as Central Bank Deputy Governor





Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - President William Ruto has nominated Gerald Nyaoma Arita as the Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

In a statement on Tuesday, November 12, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei stated that the President has forwarded the name of the nominee to Parliament for consideration.

Nyaoma is a career central banker with 36 years of professional experience and is the outgoing Director of the Bank Supervision Department at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

He has previously held various positions within the Central Bank of Kenya, including Director, Financial Markets Development; Director, Banking Services; Director, Bank Supervision Department; Acting Director, Internal Audit Department; Senior Manager, National Payment Services Division; and Assistant Branch Manager, Mombasa Branch, among others.

Nyaoma currently serves on the Board of the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority as an Alternate Member to the Governor.

He holds a Master of Philosophy (Economics) degree from the University of Cambridge, UniKingdom, where he attended as a Commonwealth scholar, and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics (First Class Honours) from the University of Nairobi.

The Kenyan DAILY POST