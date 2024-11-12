AHMEDNASIR calls for the arrest of Kenyans spreading ‘treasonous and blasphemous' cartoons of President RUTO.





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Renowned Nairobi lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has called on the Attorney General of Kenya, Dorcas Oduor, to deal with the growing trend of Kenyans sharing and disseminating cartoons depicting President William Ruto in a bad light.

For the last month, unflattering cartoons have been published on Twitter mocking and criticizing the Head of state.

In his statement, Ahmednasir stated that freedom of speech and expression doesn't entail a "right to abuse/scandalous".

This is a screenshot of what Ahmednasir wrote on X

