GACHAGUA is becoming more popular after impeachment as he beats RUTO and KINDIKI combined in live stream views on social media (Screenshots)





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is gaining popularity in Kenya, even after his impeachment by the National Assembly and Senate last month.

Gachagua was impeached over gross misconduct and undermining his boss, President William Ruto.

However, even after being impeached, Gachagua is making government operatives lose sleep due to his increasing popularity.

On Sunday, during a church service in Kahawa West, Gachagua drew surprising attention as one of the most-watched leaders in the country, even surpassing President William Ruto, who was attending a church service in Kakamega County.

Facebook data showed that Gachagua's live stream attracted over 2,500 viewers, while Ruto’s was watched by only 600 people.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who was in Taita Taveta on Sunday, had only 200 viewers watching his live stream.

Here are the screenshots





