Nyeri Town MP DUNCAN MATHENGE heckled and chased away for helping RUTO to impeach GACHAGUA – Look! Ground imekataa!





Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Duncan Mathenge will regret being among President William Ruto’s allies who impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after he came face-to-face with reality on the ground where his own electorate heckled and chased him away for impeaching Gachagua as he tried to address them yesterday.

Mathenge made a trip to Nyeri Town Downstage in an effort to sympathise with matatu operators, who were being relocated to a different terminus - a move that could have adverse effects on the transport sector in Nyeri CBD.

Matatus are set to move to the new bus terminus at Asian Quarters starting from Monday, with Mathenge making his way to the 'ground' to show his support to operators.

However, the lawmaker was met with hostility from residents who completely quelled his attempts to address them.

Irate residents, who also included matatu operators, resorted to chants against Mathenge, with some labeling him a traitor for backing the impeachment motion against Gachagua.

A shocked Mathenge seemed to have been lost for words as the residents openly heckled and insulted him to his face.

The MP was among the 244 Members of Parliament who voted yes in the National Assembly, effectively backing the motion to oust Gachagua as Kenya's Deputy President.

The move was a risky one for Mathenge since he hails from Nyeri County, which is considered Gachagua's backyard.

