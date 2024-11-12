Nyeri Town MP DUNCAN MATHENGE heckled and chased away for helping RUTO to impeach GACHAGUA – Look! Ground imekataa!

Tuesday, November 12, 2024 - Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Duncan Mathenge will regret being among President William Ruto’s allies who impeached former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
This is after he came
face-to-face with reality on the ground where his own electorate heckled and
chased him away for impeaching Gachagua as he tried to address them yesterday.
Mathenge made a trip to Nyeri
Town Downstage in an effort to sympathise with matatu operators, who were being
relocated to a different terminus - a move that could have adverse effects on
the transport sector in Nyeri CBD.
Matatus are set to move to the
new bus terminus at Asian Quarters starting from Monday, with Mathenge making
his way to the 'ground' to show his support to operators.
However, the lawmaker was met
with hostility from residents who completely quelled his attempts to address
them.
Irate residents, who also
included matatu operators, resorted to chants against Mathenge, with some
labeling him a traitor for backing the impeachment motion against Gachagua.
A shocked Mathenge seemed to
have been lost for words as the residents openly heckled and insulted him to
his face.
The MP was among the 244 Members
of Parliament who voted yes in the National Assembly, effectively backing the
motion to oust Gachagua as Kenya's Deputy President.
The move was a risky one for
Mathenge since he hails from Nyeri County, which is considered Gachagua's
backyard.
