Adani now reveals details of its subsidiary set to run the energy sector in Kenya after getting RUTO’s nod – Look!

Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Adani Energy Solutions Limited (AESL) has released more details on a subsidiary company it owns in Kenya aimed at expanding its power business in the country.
This is after the Ministry of
Energy, through CS Opiyo Wandayi revealed that it had inked a Ksh95.68 billion
project agreement with Adani through the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company
Limited (KETRACO) under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) programs.
AESL revealed that the company
is called Progressive Grid Networks Ltd and its main aim would be to seek
opportunities in power transmission projects.
According to a regulatory
filing, the company has a share capital of ksh10 million that will be divided
into Ksh100,000 ordinary shares with a normal value of Ksh1,000 each.
AESL will hold a 100 per cent
equity share in the arm, which means that it holds total ownership of the new
company.
The company is yet to begin
operations in the country.
Despite the backlash Adani
received from Kenyans, the energy subsidiary ended up bagging the deal that will
see it undertake the maintenance of key electricity transmission lines and
substations across the country for the next 30 years.
