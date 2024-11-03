3 suspects, including a police officer, nabbed trafficking bhang along the Nakuru - Nairobi highway after detectives got a tip-off (PHOTOs).





Saturday, November 9, 2024 - Three suspects including a police officer found trafficking 10 bales of cannabis in two vehicles along the Nakuru-Nairobi highway have been arrested.

The three were arrested yesterday in the Karai area of Naivasha.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics detectives intercepted the two cars - Toyota Noah Reg No. KDB 190A and Toyota Fielder Reg No. KDL 731V - seizing the drugs weighing 50kg that were concealed in gunny bags.

In the operation, Wycliffe Omwenga Mokaya, 30, Allan Machogu Nyarundia, 25, and police constable Kebeno Aminga Duke (a GSU officer stationed in Mombasa) were arrested.

The suspects are in custody at Muthaiga Police Station and the vehicles detained at DCI Headquarters.





























