RAILA’s ally goes berserk on GACHAGUA for congratulating DONALD TRUMP on his victory with a coded message to RUTO

Saturday, November 9, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump did not go down well with a section of Raila Odinga’s allies.
This is after Professor Makau
Mutua criticized Gachagua over his congratulatory message to Trump, in what he
described as a coded message to President William Ruto.
Taking to his X account, Mutua
noted that it was absurd for Gachagua who was recently impeached to
congratulate Trump on his win.
"I saw an impeached
ex-official congratulating Donald Trump. Kenyan stack jokes too far.
Absurd!" Mutua wrote on X.
Reacting to Trump's win,
Gachagua put out a statement on Wednesday, November 6, describing the victory
as one of the greatest political come-backs of this generation.
"Congratulations President
Donald Trump, for one of the greatest political come-backs of our generation.
Your victory is clear proof that resilience and a never-say-die attitude will
always trump obstacles on the path to your destiny," he said.
Trump secured a historic comeback
victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
He achieved this victory by securing 295 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270-vote threshold.
At the same time, Harris has
conceded defeat and pledged to assist with a smooth transition of power.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments