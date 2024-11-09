RAILA’s ally goes berserk on GACHAGUA for congratulating DONALD TRUMP on his victory with a coded message to RUTO





Saturday, November 9, 2024 – Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s congratulatory message to U.S. President-elect Donald Trump did not go down well with a section of Raila Odinga’s allies.

This is after Professor Makau Mutua criticized Gachagua over his congratulatory message to Trump, in what he described as a coded message to President William Ruto.

Taking to his X account, Mutua noted that it was absurd for Gachagua who was recently impeached to congratulate Trump on his win.

"I saw an impeached ex-official congratulating Donald Trump. Kenyan stack jokes too far. Absurd!" Mutua wrote on X.

Reacting to Trump's win, Gachagua put out a statement on Wednesday, November 6, describing the victory as one of the greatest political come-backs of this generation.

"Congratulations President Donald Trump, for one of the greatest political come-backs of our generation. Your victory is clear proof that resilience and a never-say-die attitude will always trump obstacles on the path to your destiny," he said.

Trump secured a historic comeback victory in the 2024 U.S. presidential election after defeating Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

He achieved this victory by securing 295 electoral votes, surpassing the required 270-vote threshold.

At the same time, Harris has conceded defeat and pledged to assist with a smooth transition of power.

