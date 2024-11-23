A corporate guy exposed after leaving an Airbnb in Thindigua in a mess - Shame on you ALLAN (PHOTOs).





Saturday, November 23, 2024 - A man identified as Allan Peter is trending after he booked an Airbnb in Nairobi and left it in a mess.

Allan reportedly soiled the bedding and left the short-stay apartment in a mess.

When the owner of the Airbnb confronted him, he claimed that a lady vomited on the bedding.

The owner of the Airbnb in Thindigua shamed him on social media by sharing the photos.

The photos have since gone viral, leaving Allan embarrassed.

