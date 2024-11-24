A MAN dressed as a WOMAN busted after duping a County Government official in Isiolo - They had gone to a hotel to have a good time (VIDEO).





Sunday, November 24, 2024 - A young man was forced to unclothe after being caught impersonating a woman.

Reports indicate that the cunning man dressed as a woman and went to an entertainment joint where he met a County Government official from Isiolo.

He wore a hijab and applied makeup like a lady to conceal his identity.

After having drinks, they went to a hotel room for a good time, only for the official to realize that he had been duped.

In the video, the man is ordered to unclothe as he pleads for mercy after being taken to a police station.

“Why are you pretending to be a lady," a woman asks in the video.

Watch the video here Link>>

The Kenyan DAILY POST.