You have only six days to surrender your passports - RUTO's Gov't to Refugees and Asylum seekers in the country.







Friday, October 25, 2024 - The Commissioner of Refugees John Burugu has told asylum seekers and refugees that they have six days to surrender their passports.

The Department of Refugee Services had on September 30 directed refugees and asylum seekers to surrender their passports within 30 days.

The department in a post on X made a reminder that only six days are left to the lapse of the given deadline.

“Reminder: Only six days left to surrender passports from the country of origin, as per the DRS Kenya directive. Kindly comply," it said in a tweet.

According to Burugu, failure to do this will lead to legal consequences, including losing their refugee status and expulsion from the country.

In the directive, Burugu explained that the Department noted that some refugees, despite having Conventional Travel Documents (CTDs), which they can use to travel to any country outside Kenya, have been using passports from their country of origin.

The CTDs are machine-readable and issued by the Department of Refugee Services.

“It has come to the attention of the Department of Refugee Services that some Refugees and asylum seekers are using passports from their country of origin for travelling outside the country,” Burugu said in a notice dated September 30.

“Accordingly, pursuant to the United Nations 1951 Convention and the Refugees Act No. 10 of 2021, all refugees and asylum seekers in Kenya are hereby required to surrender the passports from their country of origin to the Department of Refugee Services within 30 days from the date of this notice.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST