MPs put the Ministry of Education on the spot over implementation of Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) - Look!





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The National Assembly Education Committee has asked the Ministry of Education to ensure full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) policy to ensure that learners receive the full benefits of the education system.

The committee which voiced its concerns on Thursday said that the rollout of the CBC continues to disenfranchise learners in public schools, which are yet to receive sufficient monetary and infrastructural support from the government.

"The resolution to ensure that every single primary school in Kenya has a junior school has not been implemented. It is a concern because it was passed by the National Assembly, and everything passed by the NA must be implemented," said Mbeere North MP Geoffrey Ruku.

MPs also expressed concerns about the long distances some students must travel to access junior secondary schools in areas where such institutions are unavailable.

In addition, they called on the government to ensure that public school learners are equipped for science and technology-based subjects.

"The laboratories required in most of our constituencies are not there.

"In my constituency, they are absent, and neither are the teaching aids. It pains me that we are implementing a curriculum without the necessary resources," added Ruku.

The Kenyan DAILY POST