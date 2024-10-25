GIDEON MOI appointed chairperson of the Commonwealth election observation team in Botswana





Friday, October 25, 2024 - KANU chairman Gideon Moi has been appointed as the chairperson and leader of the Commonwealth Observer team for the upcoming Botswana elections.

Moi will lead a distinguished group of five other eminent persons drawn from across the Commonwealth with expertise in politics, elections, media, and civil society.

The Botswana elections are slated for October 30, 2024.

The Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the observer team’s presence in Botswana will not only reaffirm the commitment to democracy and human rights.

"As we gather for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, our presence in Botswana to observe these elections reaffirms our unwavering commitment to democracy and human rights.

“Building resilient societies demands free, fair, and inclusive electoral processes. We stand in solidarity with the people of Botswana in upholding democracy and development values as enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter," she said.

The CET will also be supported by Commonwealth Secretariat staff members, led by Nancy Kanyago, Legal Adviser for Rule of Law.

The scope of the observation will include the evaluation of pre-election preparatory activities in different provinces across the country as well as monitoring of the Election Day procedures.

