GIDEON MOI appointed chairperson of the Commonwealth election observation team in Botswana

Friday, October 25, 2024 - KANU chairman Gideon Moi has been appointed as the chairperson and leader of the Commonwealth Observer team for the upcoming Botswana elections.
Moi will lead a distinguished
group of five other eminent persons drawn from across the Commonwealth with
expertise in politics, elections, media, and civil society.
The Botswana elections are slated for October 30, 2024.
The Commonwealth
Secretary-General Patricia Scotland said the observer team’s presence in
Botswana will not only reaffirm the commitment to democracy and human rights.
"As we gather for the
Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Samoa, our presence in Botswana to
observe these elections reaffirms our unwavering commitment to democracy and
human rights.
“Building resilient societies
demands free, fair, and inclusive electoral processes. We stand in solidarity
with the people of Botswana in upholding democracy and development values as
enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter," she said.
The CET will also be supported
by Commonwealth Secretariat staff members, led by Nancy Kanyago, Legal Adviser
for Rule of Law.
The scope of the observation
will include the evaluation of pre-election preparatory activities in different
provinces across the country as well as monitoring of the Election Day
procedures.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
