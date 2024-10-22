Why the Nairobi couple that met during Gen Z protests and fell in love has divorced, weeks after colourful wedding - Ogopa Wanawake.





Wednesday, October 23, 2024 - Tony Sherman and Kendi, famously known as the Maandamano couple, have announced the end of their marriage, weeks after they tied the knot in a unique wedding.

Tony shared the news on social media, humorously acknowledging the short duration of their union and expressing his openness to new relationships.

“NO MORE MAANDAMANO COUPLE 💔Kuna mwenye atasema ilikua brief kama maombi ya chakula😂I want to officially announce that am no longer married 💔Mambo imekua mob , maandamano imekua mingi!My heart is wide open for any girl out there bora tu usiwe unavuta bangi🙏🏿DM 📥 CV muhimu…” he posted.

Speaking in an interview with Radio 47, Tony confirmed that he had parted ways with his lover, saying he had seen many red flags.

Tony further claimed that they rushed their marriage, hinting that his newly-wed wife had been cheating on him.

The couple captured the public’s attention when Tony proposed to Kendi just three weeks after meeting her during the Anti-Finance Bill Protests.

Despite knowing each other briefly, Tony was confident that Kendi was his perfect match.

The pair initially bonded while participating in the demonstrations, holding anti-government placards together.



In August, the Maandamano couple held a colorful wedding ceremony at Kenya Archives in Nairobi’s CBD, where they exchanged vows.

However, their marriage was brief, as they have now decided to go their separate ways.

